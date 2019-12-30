At $40, HP’s AirPrint-compatible AiO is an affordable printer upgrade (33% off)

Amazon is offering the HP DeskJet 2655 All-in-One AirPrint Printer for $39.89 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate, a $10 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This highly-affordable inkjet printer provides an easy way to upgrade an aging non-AirPrint model in your home. If you’re unfamiliar with AirPrint, it’s a wireless Apple technology that allows you to print from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac without needing to fiddle with special apps or drivers. This unit can crank out documents at up to 7.5 pages per minute. Since it’s an all-in-one, you’ll also be able to scan and copy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While the printer above is great for cranking out physical documents, it largely falls flat when trying to use it for organizational purposes. For this reason you may want to opt for Brother’s P-touch Label Maker for $20. I use one of these routinely for labeling things in storage, which is a task I have never regretted doing.

If you’re here to boost your current PC/Mac setup, don’t miss out on today’s monitor deals. There you’ll find offerings made by LG and Dell from $90. Spoiler alert, there’s a 34-inch curved display in there that is bound to look excellent on your desk.

HP DeskJet 2655 All-in-One Printer features:

Main functions of this HP compact color printer: print, scan, copy, wireless printing, AirPrint, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print and scan on the go with the HP All-in-One Printer Remote app, easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!