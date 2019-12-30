Kanex’s iAdapt USB-C Hub for iPad Pro brings HDMI, SD, more: $50 (Reg. $100)

B&H, as part of its Mega Deal Zone, is offering the Kanex iAdapt 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro for $49.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Working full-time from an iPad Pro is easier than ever before. One area that continues to be a struggle is connecting external devices. Sure, iOS 13 now allows USB-C drives to be connected, but there’s no direct support other external devices. This Kanex iAdapt hub resolves these problems and a whole lot more with ports for USB-C, HDMI, microSD, SD, and 3.5mm. Rated 4+ stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

An option available for order at Amazon is Stouchi’s Invisible USB-C Hub for a tick under $50 when clipping the on-page coupon. It sports a similar design that boasts compatibility with any of the latest iPad Pro models.

For those of you looking to expand the reach of iOS in your home, don’t miss out on Amazon’s current discount on several 10.2-inch iPads. You’ll enjoy $69 off a variety of models, making now a great time to strike.

Kanex iAdapt 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Designed to expand the connectivity and functionality of the 11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro (3rd Gen), the iAdapt 6-in-1 Multiport USB Type-C Docking Station from Kanex turns your compatible iPad Pro into a portable workstation. It connects using an integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C cable which not only transfers data between the hub and iPad Pro at speeds up to 5 Gb/s, but also supports the DisplayPort 1.2 standard.

