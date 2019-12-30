KEF’s hi-fi EGG desktop Bluetooth speakers drop to $200 (Reg. up to $400)

- Dec. 30th 2019 11:20 am ET

0
KEF Store via Amazon is currently offering its EGG Versatile Desktop Speaker System in gloss black for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from KEF. Usually selling for $350 in this specific style, other models go for up to $400. Bringing hi-fi sound to your workstation, KEF’s EGG speaker system sports Bluetooth connectivity for easily pairing with your Mac, PC, and more. Based around the brand’s Unit-Q driver array, these speakers combine the internal tweeter and mid-range driver for a “beautifully natural performance.” Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking for a more affordable way to enhance their setup’s audio can opt for Logitech’s Z623 Home Speaker System instead. At $103.50, this system pairs two satellite speakers with a powered subwoofer. Not only is it 48% less than the featured deal, but it’s also well-reviewed with over 7,200 customers having left a 4.5/5 star rating

Or if you’re looking for another way to upgrade your audio kit, be sure to check out our recent Fluance Reference Turntable review.

KEF EGG Desktop Speaker System features:

The KEF EGG Versatile Desktop Speaker System’s incredible sound and wide array of connectivity options will earn it a permanent spot in your home or office. The EGG stands just under 11″ tall and under 7″ deep, making it perfect for any desktop or bookshelf. The EGG features wireless Bluetooth connectivity, ways to connect to your television, an output for an external subwoofer, and most importantly, delivers whatever you’re listening to with all the depth, clarity, and detail you’ve come to expect from KEF’s hi-fi sound.

