Train to be a Jedi with Lenovo’s $25 Star Wars AR headset (Reg. $55+)

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset for $24.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $200, we’ve more recently been seeing it for around $55. Beating our previous mention by $30, today’s offer is good one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Featuring an augmented reality headset, this starter kit from Lenovo allows you to battle against Stormtroopers, Sith Lords, and more in the comfort of your own home. It uses a motion-activated Lightsaber to let you chop down enemies, block laser blasts and duel against other Lightsaber-wielders. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and we said it carries an “unparalleled Star Wars experience” in our hands-on review.

At $25, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a virtual experience of this caliber for anywhere close to this price point. One option that’ll let you save just a tad more is the LEGO Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery kit at $24. Mixing traditional LEGO bricks with a smartphone-driven game, you’ll be able to haunt ghosts after assembling a 335-piece graveyard it. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Would you rather enjoy diving into augmented reality alongside Marvel superheroes? We recently took a hands-on look at Lenovo’s Marvel Headset, which offers similar gameplay but centered around the MCU.

Lenovo Jedi Challenges AR Headset features:

Feel the Force as you fight for galactic peace in your own home with the Lenovo Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges AR headset. Train as a Force-sensitive apprentice and unlock the knowledge of the Jedi Order. Learn to master the art of lightsaber duels, command troops against invading evil forces, and challenge your mind with Holochess

