Macy’s After Christmas Sale offers 20-50% off top brands: Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, more

- Dec. 30th 2019 3:05 pm ET

For a limited time only, Macy’s After Christmas Sale offers 20-50% off top brands and an extra 10% off with promo code JOY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Classic Gingham Shirt is a notable deal from this event and it’s currently marked down to $40, which is $50 off the original rate. This shirt will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. Plus, you can style it under vests, jackets, and sweaters during the winter months. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Ralph Lauren’s Treat Yourself Sale offering an extra 40% off all clearance items.

