Panasonic eneloop pack delivers 12 rechargeable batteries for $35

- Dec. 30th 2019 3:31 pm ET

$35
0
As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H offers the Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $34.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells closer to $45 or more at Amazon, and this offer is a match of our previous mentio. It’s time to finally make the switch to rechargeable batteries and go with the best in the business. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries are our top pick in this category. This bundle includes the wall charger, eight AAs, and four AAAs. Perfect for keeping your gaming controllers, remotes, and more powered up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Already have a wall charger? Expand your rechargeable battery collection with a four-pack of AA eneloop rechargeable batteries for $11. These batteries come pre-charged and will hold up to 70% of their capacity for ten years.

Panasonic eneloop Quick Charger Kit features:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • Up to 2000mAh, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 4 position, 3 hour quick charger with advanced, individual battery charging; charges both AA and AAA cells
  • Individual battery charging, from one to four AA or AAA cells
  • Battery detection technology – Automatically shuts off when charging is complete

