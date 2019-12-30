Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers 1080p feeds, now $99 for a limited time

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 with today’s deal dipping below the Amazon all-time best price of $110. This is also a match of our Black Friday mention. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Start 2020 with some extra security and an eye on any front porch activity. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Go with a lower-tech alternative and save even further. These motion sensors can be placed across driveways, sidewalks, and more for over 50% less. Included alarms alert you when motion is detected in designated areas, making it easy to keep track of comings and goings of deliveries, guests, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
