Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers 1080p feeds, now $99 for a limited time

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 with today’s deal dipping below the Amazon all-time best price of $110. This is also a match of our Black Friday mention. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Start 2020 with some extra security and an eye on any front porch activity. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Go with a lower-tech alternative and save even further. These motion sensors can be placed across driveways, sidewalks, and more for over 50% less. Included alarms alert you when motion is detected in designated areas, making it easy to keep track of comings and goings of deliveries, guests, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

