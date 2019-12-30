Tackle holiday returns with this 6-pack of Scotch packing tape from $8.50

Amazon offers a six-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape with dispenser for $10 Prime shipped. Opting for Subscribe & Save brings the price down to $8.50, just be sure to cancel the reoccurring orders after the first purchase. Having dropped from $16, today’s offer is good for up to 47% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen in over six months. Now that all of the holiday gifts have been unwrapped, odds are you might have a return or two to take care of in the coming weeks. So at under $1.50 per roll, this is a great way to tackle all of your shipping needs now and well into the future. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,200 customers.

If you’re not going to need six rolls, scoring just a single one of Scotch’s Heavy Duty Shipping Tape for $3 at Amazon will have you covered for holiday returns just the same. You won’t be scoring the same value found above per roll, but this is still a lower-cost way to get packages ready for shipment.

Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape features:

Now even the heaviest packages can withstand rough handling, even those hard-to-stick-to recycled boxes. The strong, tough, solvent-free hot melt adhesive of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape locks in your heavy duty contents and locks out everything else. Strong, hot-melt, solvent-free adhesive keeps out moisture, dust and dirt while a release coating makes unwind easy and resists splitting, saving you time.

