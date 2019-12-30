Timbuk2’s Tis the End of Season Event takes up to 50% off MacBook bags, more

Timbuk2 is having a Tis the End of Season Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Save on messenger bags, backpacks, totes, travel bags, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Commute Messenger Bag that’s currently marked down to $69. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $119. This is a great option for everyday or traveling and it can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light and a dedicated pocket in the front for your phone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 below.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off popular styles and an extra 10% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!