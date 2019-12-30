These dash cameras from $52 feature dual recording, 4K, GPS, and more

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p/1440p Dash Camera for $129.99 shipped when the code NTLCINUK is used and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $200 regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll be able to record both the inside and outside of your vehicle in 1080p HD with this dash camera, providing full coverage. However, opting to record just the outdoors will net you a higher 1440p resolution for crispier footage. This is the dash camera that I choose to use in my SUV, as it offers a great build and fantastic features for the price. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more deals from $52.

Other VANTRUE dash cameras on sale:

N1 1080p Pro Mini: $52 (Reg. $80) w code VMTFDPDA and on-page

(Reg. $80) S1 4K Dual: $150 (Reg. $200) w/ code SPLNQ3OV and on-page

(Reg. $200)

With your savings, you’ll want to grab this 32GB microSD card. At under $8 Prime shipped, this is great to use in any dash camera from this roundup. Storage isn’t an issue here, as each model will overwrite the oldest footage (that isn’t marked as protected due to a crash) so you’ll never run out of room.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

