Allen Edmonds Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

Allen Edmonds Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off select styles of boots, dress shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Sutter Mill Boots are on sale for $250, which is down from its original rate of $395. These boots feature an all black sleek exterior that’s timeless to wear for years to come. It also features a leather exterior that’s great for winter weather and it’s versatile to easily dress up or down. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sutter Mill Boots $250 (Orig. $395)
- Long Branch Wingtip Boots $250 (Orig. $395)
- Tate Chukka Boots $160 (Orig. $325)
- Mercer Street Penny Loafer $200 (Orig. $395)
- Tate Chelsea Boots $200 (Orig. $345)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford $297 (Orig. $395)
- Ranger Waterproof Boot $250 (Orig. $445)
- Neumok 2.0 Wingtip Oxford $197 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
