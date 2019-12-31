Allen Edmonds Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

- Dec. 31st 2019 10:42 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Allen Edmonds Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off select styles of boots, dress shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Sutter Mill Boots are on sale for $250, which is down from its original rate of $395. These boots feature an all black sleek exterior that’s timeless to wear for years to come. It also features a leather exterior that’s great for winter weather and it’s versatile to easily dress up or down. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off popular shoes and an extra 10% off your order.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author