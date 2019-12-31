Blue’s compact Snowflake USB Microphone is down to $31.50 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $31.44 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, this is within $1.50 of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering up a USB interface, there’s no requirement of having a mixing board here. Just plug into your computer and start recording. Whether you’re wanting to start a podcast in the new year or just up your streaming game, this microphone is a great way to do that on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

However, you can ditch the design of the Snowflake to save some cash. The Fifine USB Microphone is $22 Prime shipped. It offers similar features to the Snowflake but in a handheld design. Just keep in mind that you won’t be getting the Blue namesake here, given that the company is known for making quality microphones.

For something a little higher-end, the HyperX QuadCast is a great contender. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is $40 off its regular rate. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review lays it all out for you.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

Portable high-quality condenser microphone that lets you capture high-quality audio at any location

Ultra-compact design gives you the freedom of pristine sound on the go

Proprietary digital converter and preamp

Plug-and-play driverless set-up and performance

