Start a stream or podcast w/ HyperX’s QuadCast Condenser Mic: $100 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. For those that want to begin streaming, this microphone is certainly worth a look. Not only does it look the part, during our review we deemed the materials used to be of high-quality. A mount adapter is in the box, allowing you to confidently peruse a plethora of options available at Amazon. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’d like to podcast from an iPhone or iPad, it may be worth looking at Shure’s Digital Condenser Microphone for $79. It’s MFi-compatible and looks fantastic with a design that largely mirrors what Apple delivers in many of its products.

Before you go all-in on podcasting, take a moment to peruse our guide which covers what we consider to be the best gear. There you’ll find out about everything from microphones to audio interfaces, and more.

HyperX QuadCast Microphone features:

Anti vibration shock mount

Tap to mute sensor with LED indicator

Four selectable polar patterns

Mount adapter included

Convenient gain control adjustment

Multi device and chat program compatibility

