Charles Tyrwhitt’s Proper Sale offers up to 65% off dress shirts and more from $35

The Charles Tyrwhitt Proper Sale offers up to 65% off select styles with deals from $35. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary. The men’s Classic Check Flannel Shirt is on sale for $39 and is a great option for cooler weather. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $110. This shirt is great for layering under jackets, vests, or sweaters and it has a brushed design for added softness. You can easily tuck or untuck it for a fashionable look and it has a longer length for convenience. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Express New Year’s Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance items.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit Berry Check Oxford Shirt $35 (Orig. $120)
- Classic Check Flannel Shirt $39 (Orig. $110)
- Berry Cashmere Zip Neck Sweater $139 (Orig. $199)
- V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $169 (Orig. $199)
- Navy Non-Iron Travel Trouser $69 (Orig. $99)
- Showerproof Four Pocket Jacket $199 (Orig. $399)
- Classic Fit Navy Breasted Blazer $249 (Orig. $349)
- Classic Fit Sky Blue and White Shirt $35 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
