Express celebrates New Year’s with extra 40% off all clearance from $18

Express has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off and an extra 40% off all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Athletic Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them for $30. These jeans are great for everyday wear and its dark wash is timeless as well as versatile to wear with an array of items. It also has a straight hem that will look nice paired with boots, dress shoes or sneakers alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Long Belted Puffer Coat is a notable deal from this event. It’s currently on sale for just $66 and originally was priced at $228. This coat has a belted waist that gives it a flattering fit as well as a long hem that helps to keep cool air out. Best of all, it’s available in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

