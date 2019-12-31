Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum can be yours at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. You’ll also find it direct from Dyson and at Best Buy. Having dropped from $550, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Dyson’s stick vacuum features a lightweight and portable way to keep your floors spotless. It offers a 60-minute runtime on a single charge and includes a combo tool, crevice tool, and more to help get the job done. Plus, this vacuum’s filtration system is said to trap 99.97-percent of particles, so cleaning won’t stir up your allergies. Over 2,600 customers having left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Want the stick vacuum design but without paying the Dyson premium? Tineco’s A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will run you $150 at Amazon. I’ve been using this vacuum for well over a year now and have been entirely satisfied with its cleaning capabilities. Sure, you’ll lose out on some of the more high-end inclusions, but it’s a solid alternative that’s worth considering.

Or for those who want to do less cleaning themselves in 2020, eufy’s RoboVac 30 can sweep the house for you at $160 (save up to $110).

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal features:

Big machine suction power*. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than the previous V8 Animal and up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime. The new torque drive cleaner head removes more dust from carpets, and sucks up pet hair and ground in dirt. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick cleanups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

