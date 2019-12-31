Let eufy’s RoboVac 30 clean the house for you at $160 (Save up to $110)

- Dec. 31st 2019 8:21 am ET

Today only, Woot offers the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $159.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise should you not be a Prime member. Typically fetching $270, right now it’s down to $200 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you up to 40%, is $40 under our previous mention, and one of the lowest prices to date. The RoboVac 30 brings 100-minute of use, a 1500pa suction system, and more to an automated package for handling your home’s cleaning needs. Also included here is over 13-feet of boundary strips, which help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more details.

Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s highly-rated V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum at $130 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll lose out on the enhanced suction system, boundary strip capabilities, and other higher-end features, but take $30 off the lead deal’s price. So if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, this alternative will do the trick. 

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

Eufy

