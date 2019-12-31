Lands’ End Great Winter Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 40% off your order

Lands’ End Great Winter Savings Event offers up to 60% off select styles and an extra 40% off your order with promo code NEWYEAR at checkout. Find great deals on outerwear, accessoires, sweaters, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Insulated Slip On Chelsea Duck Boots are on sale for $55 and originally were priced at $100. These boots are waterproof and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and its slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

