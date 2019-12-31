Add LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor to your desk for $269 (Save 24%), more from $149

- Dec. 31st 2019 4:06 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor for $269 shipped when applying code JCB15 at checkout. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $81, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 27-inch panel, this 4K monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum and comes equipped with FreeSync support. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort slot. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals from $149.

Other monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

LG 27-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor features:

Multitask, play games, and do more on the 27UD68P-B 27″ 16:9 4K FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. With a large 27″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 3840 x 2160 resolution, it delivers crisp and clear details with vivid colors, even at wide viewing angles. Moreover, this 10-bit display covers 99% of the sRGB color palette for accurate, true to life color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LG

LG
buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go