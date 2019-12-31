Add LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor to your desk for $269 (Save 24%), more from $149

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor for $269 shipped when applying code JCB15 at checkout. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $81, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 27-inch panel, this 4K monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum and comes equipped with FreeSync support. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort slot. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals from $149.

Other monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

LG 27-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor features:

Multitask, play games, and do more on the 27UD68P-B 27″ 16:9 4K FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. With a large 27″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 3840 x 2160 resolution, it delivers crisp and clear details with vivid colors, even at wide viewing angles. Moreover, this 10-bit display covers 99% of the sRGB color palette for accurate, true to life color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!