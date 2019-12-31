Jumpstart your 2020 workouts with this $5.50 resistance band set

ZHWY (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Letsfit Resistance Band Set for $5.26 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $10 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked so far at Amazon. For those willing to skip the costly gym membership in 2020, this bundle is a great option for working out at home. Each band is 12- by 2-inches with varying levels of resistance, ideal to pair with yoga and pilates. Over 4,200 Amazon users have left a combined 4.5/5 star rating, ensuring that your investment should last through rigorous workouts at home.

Put your savings to use and grab some top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties to keep your bands organized. I love using these nifty cable ties to keep cables in-line when not being used, and they’d pair perfectly with these resistance bands too. A three pack is $3.50 which is a great pair with today’s lead deal.

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands feature:

5 Resistance Bands Include: Made from 100% natural latex. Comes in 5 different resistance strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy. They’re suitable for beginner or a seasoned workout sportsman.

Efficient Workout: Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, from glute and hip activation, strength techniques to integrate seamlessly with every workout program such as Yoga, Pilates,etc.

Multifunctional: The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, chest, abdomen, glutes and legs, also good for Physical Therapy, Recovery or to increase Mobility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!