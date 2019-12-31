This Bluetooth mouse is a traveling essential at $24 Prime shipped

- Dec. 31st 2019 4:00 pm ET

0
VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pioneer Rechargeable Bluetooth Wireless Mouse for $23.99 when the code 4A3B95RN is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. If your computer didn’t come with a Bluetooth mouse, but it supports them, then this is a great buy. It’ll help you ditch extra cables for a cleaner laptop bag. Plus, being rechargeable means you’ll never have to carry spare batteries again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those on tighter budgets might want to check out the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse. It uses a proprietary dongle instead of Bluetooth for communication to your computer, but at $16 Prime shipped, it saves you a few bucks more over today’s lead deal.

For the gamer among us, why not take a look at the CORSAIR K95 RGB Keyboard at $130? That’s $70 off its regular rate and offers you a premium build to upgrade your battlestation.

VicTsing Bluetooth Mouse features:

Dual Bluetooth modes and 2. 4G technology, wireless computer mouse connects up to 3 devices like Windows computer, MacBook and Android tablet at the same time. Easy to switch among the connected devices with the touch of a button.

