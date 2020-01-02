AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 is the perfect start to a custom PC at $135 (Reg. $190)

Newegg is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-core 3.2GHz CPU for $134.99 shipped with the code EMCDGDF22 at checkout. You’ll also score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase. For comparison, Amazon sells the same bundle for nearly $190 and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The Ryzen 7 2700 CPU offers 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power, which is more than enough for any modern game or video editing task. Plus, AMD includes the Wraith Spire (LED) Cooler, which is perfect for keeping your new processor nice and cool. If you’re looking to build your own custom PC, this is a great starting place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 8-cores of processing power, then the Ryzen 5 2600 is a great alternative. It’s $120 at Amazon, saving you an additional $15, which can be put toward a 120GB SSD to be used as a boot drive.

Another essential for any custom PC is a solid storage drive. Sabrent’s 1TB NVMe SSD offers 3.2GB/s read and 2GB/s write speeds at $90. This is 10% off its regular rate, marking a new all-time low.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU features:

8 Cores/16 Threads UNLOCKED. Supported Technologies AMD StoreMI Technology, AMD SenseMI Technology, AMD Ryzen Master Utility

Frequency: 4.1 GHz Max Boost. CMOS : 12nm FinFET. OS Support Windows 10 64 Bit Edition, RHEL x86 64 Bit, Ubuntu x86 64 Bit, Operating System (OS) support will vary by manufacturer

Includes Wraith Spire Cooler with LED

20MB of Combined Cache. PCI Express Version : PCIe 3.0 x16

Socket AM4 Motherboard Required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!