Sabrent’s 1TB NVMe SSD offers 3.2GB/s read speeds at $90, a new all-time low

Sabrent via Newegg is offering its Rocket Q 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $89.99 shipped with the code 93XPE35 at checkout. Down 10% from its regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. M.2 is the new gold standard for internal storage, offering read and write speeds that we could only dream of a few years ago. This drive provides read speeds of up to 3200MB/s and write of 2000MB/s. That means it can read a 3.2GB file in a second, and write a 2GB file in the same amount of time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if 1TB of storage is a bit much for you, then why not opt for WD’s latest Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. It starts at 250GB of storage for $45 shipped and goes up from there, depending on how much space you need. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For those who are on tighter budgets, Amazon has the Kingston 480GB 2.5-inch internal Solid State Drive for under $50 shipped. This offers double the storage of WD’s offer above at nearly the same cost, though you’ll get much slower read and write speeds here.

Looking for portable storage? This aluminum 4TB USB-C external hard drive is perfect. It resists water, bending, and more at $94, which is $30 below its normal going rate.

Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe SSD features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

