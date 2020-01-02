Swap a boring rearview mirror with this 3-in-1 dash/backup cam: $116 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 2nd 2020 2:32 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Dash/Backup Cam (A1) for $115.99 shipped when coupon code 2FKW8XS3 has been applied during checkout. That’s up to $84 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This rearview mirror offers a built-in dash camera that can rotate 270-degrees. Additionally, it comes with plug-in backup camera that allows you to easily see what’s going on behind you. Picking up this all-in-one solution is a great way to breathe new life into an aging car. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need somewhere to store all of the footage captured during upcoming commutes. With SanDisk’s $11 Ultra microSD Card, you’ll have 64GB of storage providing ample capacity for this use-case. This tiny card averages 4.6/5 star ratings from more than 119,000 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and ICYMI, we discovered a deal on GOOLOO’s 500A/10000mAh portable jump starter that cuts its typical cost by 40%. It’s down to $30, making it a cinch to help someone in need or get yourself back up and running in no time.

AUTO-VOX 3-in-1 Dash/Backup Cam features:

  • 270° Rotating Camera for Taxi Driver: With the rotating camera, you can adjust the view angle of front camera at random to record forward or cabinet;1080P full HD image ensures to capture all details during your driving like license plates, road signs and the passengers in the backseat.
  • 9.88” Stream Media Rearview Mirror & Easy Setup: This stream media mirror provides you with a real-time image to see more traffic information. More effective than the buttons setting, all operations can be done on 9.88” full touch screen with extremely responsiveness by one-finger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Automotive

Automotive
AUTO-VOX Dash Cam Backup Cam

About the Author