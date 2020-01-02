Swap a boring rearview mirror with this 3-in-1 dash/backup cam: $116 (Reg. $200)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Dash/Backup Cam (A1) for $115.99 shipped when coupon code 2FKW8XS3 has been applied during checkout. That’s up to $84 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This rearview mirror offers a built-in dash camera that can rotate 270-degrees. Additionally, it comes with plug-in backup camera that allows you to easily see what’s going on behind you. Picking up this all-in-one solution is a great way to breathe new life into an aging car. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need somewhere to store all of the footage captured during upcoming commutes. With SanDisk’s $11 Ultra microSD Card, you’ll have 64GB of storage providing ample capacity for this use-case. This tiny card averages 4.6/5 star ratings from more than 119,000 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and ICYMI, we discovered a deal on GOOLOO’s 500A/10000mAh portable jump starter that cuts its typical cost by 40%. It’s down to $30, making it a cinch to help someone in need or get yourself back up and running in no time.

AUTO-VOX 3-in-1 Dash/Backup Cam features:

270° Rotating Camera for Taxi Driver: With the rotating camera, you can adjust the view angle of front camera at random to record forward or cabinet;1080P full HD image ensures to capture all details during your driving like license plates, road signs and the passengers in the backseat.

9.88” Stream Media Rearview Mirror & Easy Setup: This stream media mirror provides you with a real-time image to see more traffic information. More effective than the buttons setting, all operations can be done on 9.88” full touch screen with extremely responsiveness by one-finger.

