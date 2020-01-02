Easily jump start a car with this portable 10000mAh power bank: $30 (Reg. $50)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A/10000mAh Portable Jump Starter (GP80) for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code A8NX8YLT during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve ever been stranded by a vehicle with a dead battery, you know it can be embarrassing and inconvenient. This portable jump starter is able to power up to 4.5L gas engines, allowing you to get back on the road or quickly help someone else that is in need. Two built-in USB ports (5V 2.4A/9V 2A) provide an easy way to give smartphones and tablets a quick charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Thanks to saving $20 on the featured deal, you now have plenty left over to pick up Armor All’s Protectant Wipes for $4. Not only will these shine up your car’s interior, the formula used in these pre-moistened wipes will “ward off aging, fading, and cracking.”

If you’re the type of person that likes to fix things yourself, swing by the deal we found on CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 224-piece Mechanics Tool Kit. It’s down to a new low of $99, which is a steep drop from its typical rate of $239.

GOOLOO Portable Jump Starter features:

[Affordable and Powerful]: The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restarts your vehicle ( lawn tractor, motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current

[Fast Charging]: Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible

