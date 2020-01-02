Cut the cord in 2020 with this 70-mile outdoor OTA TV antenna and save $40

Amazon is currently offering the Antennas Direct Clearstream 4V 70-Mile OTA Outdoor TV Antenna for $109.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is good or an over 26% discount, comes within a penny of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. ClearStream 4V can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 70-miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoors or outside, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports, and more into your cord-cutting setup. With over 3,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. Unlike the model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 50% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

If you’ll still be going with the lead option, use your savings to grab an AmazonBasics Coaxial TV Antenna Cable. A 15-foot one will run you $9 and is perfect for getting everything configured and gives you the flexibility of mounting the antenna indoors or out.

Clearstream 70-Mile Outdoor TV Antenna features:

The ClearStream 4V antenna uses patented technology to receive TV signals 70 miles away from broadcast towers. Rated 4.5 stars, this antenna is ideal for suburban and rural areas where heavy foliage or roofing materials reduce the incoming signal. Dedicated UHF and VHF multi-directional elements deliver range and reception in less than ideal locations.

