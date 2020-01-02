CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 224-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit falls to $99 (Reg. $239)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 224-piece Mechanics Tool Kit (CMMT12038) for $99 shipped. That’s $140 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $30. This tool kit aims to make automobile projects much easier to accomplish. You’ll find a slew of wrenches and sockets which are all nicely organized thanks to the inclusion of a 3-drawer carrying case. When it comes to tool sets sold at Amazon, this option is the #1 best-seller. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather have variety, consider Crescent’s 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set for $73. Instead of going all-in on sockets, wrenches, and the like, this alternative throws in pliers, screwdrivers, and more.

Oh, and ICYMI, we just spotted Bosch’s Impact Driver Kit for a new low of $64. Typically fetching around $100 or so, today’s deal is notable and worthy of your attention.

CRAFTSMAN 224-piece Mechanics Tool Kit features:

Large markings for quick socket identification

Includes 72 tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes for increased access and minimal arc swing

Chrome finish for corrosion resistance. Number of drive tools is 15

6 point sockets for increased torque with fastener

Durable 3 drawer tool box makes for quick organization of tools

