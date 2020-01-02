Tackle DIY projects and more: Bosch Impact Driver Kit hits new low at $64

Amazon offers the Bosch 12V 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit for $64 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, this bundle regularly sells for as much as $130 but trends around $100 at most retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low following a drop to $79 in recent weeks. This model offers a compact driver design made to deliver up to 930-pounds of max torque and impact while in-use. It ships with two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Great for entry-level DIY tasks around the house. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where 274 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. Not to mention, it’s been battle-tested and has great ratings across the board at Amazon from over 6,000 reviewers.

Keep your tools and more organized with a Cocoon GRID-IT! This larger model is still on sale for just $13, making it another great way to make the most of your savings and shore up that tool chest in the new year.

Bosch Impact Driver features:

COMPACT: The Bosch PS41-2A 12V impact driver offers the shortest head-length of its class at 5.4 in, making it the ideal driver for tight corners and small working spaces

LIGHTWEIGHT: At only 2.1 lbs the PS41-2A reduces user fatigue for longer periods of time and during overhead work

POWER: Despite its small size, the PS41-2A driver delivers 930 in.-lbs. of max torque. The tool can also produce a no-load BPM of 0-3,100 and a max 2,600 RPM

LONGEVITY: With a built-in fuel gauge the Bosch PS41-2A allows for easier battery management for continued work and longer use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!