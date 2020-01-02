Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is 50% off for today only: $45 (Reg. $90)

Amazon has the stainless steel Crock-Pot 6-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker (SCCPVMC63-SJ) for $44.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $90, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. For comparison sake, Bed Bath and Beyond charges $80 right now and Walmart has it listed at $70. This model sports a 6-quart capacity that’s large enough to feed the whole family or even to prep meals for the whole week. The dishwasher-safe pot also features a non-stick surface while an automatic keep warm function will ensure dinner stays at the ideal temperature until you’re ready to dig in. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While certainly less than the multi-function cookers from Instant Pot, there are other options out there for well under $45. If today’s LCD-equipped model is overkill for your basic slow cooking needs, check out this Hamilton Beach 3-Qt. for $20. However, Crock-Pot’s Cook’ N Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker goes for $30 shipped and will provide you with the same 6-quart capacity as today’s lead offer.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for more deals on items for around the house. And be sure to go save $90 on Roborock’s S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum while you can.

Crock-Pot 6-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker:

Prepare family meals in advance and have them ready when you get home with this stainless steel Sunbeam Crock-Pot 3-in-1 multi-cooker. The 6-qt. capacity makes it possible to cook quantities for multiple guests or for the entire week. The nonstick interior pot of this Crock-Pot 3-in-1 multi-cooker is removable and dishwasher-safe, and the cord wraps conveniently for storage.

