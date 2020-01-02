Save $90 on Roborock S4’s Laser Guided Robot Vacuum on sale for $300.50

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $300.29 shipped when applying code ROCK4NEWY at checkout. Usually selling for $390, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. The standout feature here is improved laser guidance which allows this robotic vacuum to differentiate between rooms more easily. Meaning you’ll be able to leverage Alexa or Assistant to have this robotic vacuum tidy up a specific room, like the kitchen for instance. There’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list throughout 2020? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $200 at Amazon. This option lacks laser guidance and the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and the like.

We’re also still seeing a discount on Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, which can be yours at $200 off.

Roborock S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

