Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Event with up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods clears its clearance with up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal for men is The North Face Apex Bionic Jacket that’s marked down to just $94. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $149. This style is great for your winter outings and it features windproof material to help keep you warm. Best of all, this style has three zippered hand pockets to store your essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

