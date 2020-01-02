GAP’s GREAT Sale offers an extra 60% off already-reduced items from $3

- Jan. 2nd 2020 9:02 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The GREAT GAP Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide by taking 60% off markdowns with promo code MORE at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on outerwear, denim, dress shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Soft Wear Straight Jeans with GapFlex are a standout from this event. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for just $24. These jeans will become a go-to in your wardrobe and its stretch material will add a comfortable fit throughout the day. Best of all, this style features a very on-trend dark wash that’s great for the winter season. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP’s GREATt Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author