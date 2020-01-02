J.Crew’s New Year Sale offers 25% off full-price and extra 40% off clearance

- Jan. 2nd 2020 11:05 am ET

J.Crew offers 25% off full-price styles and an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code NEWYEAR at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Winter is a perfect time to update your wardrobe. The men’s 484 Slim-Fit Jeans in Stretch are a great option for everyday wear. They feature a modern hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes and its dark wash is timeless. Originally these jeans were priced at $98, however during the sale you can find them for $74. Also, be sure to style the denim with the Chore Jacket in Brushed Lambswool that’s marked down to $104 and originally was priced at $138, for a fashionable look. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Finally, be sure to check out Men’s Wearhouse New Year Sale with an extra 40% off all clearance items.

