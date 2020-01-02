Men’s Wearhouse Flash Event takes extra 40% off Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Men’s Wearhouse New Year New Savings Event offers an extra 40% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Perry Ellis, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Grand.ØS Gray Coolmax Slim Fit Suit is modern and perfect for any event this year. Originally priced at $700, however during the sale you can find it for $180. I also love that you can wear this suit year-round and it’s infused with stretch material that adds comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kenneth Cole TECHNI-COLE Dress Shoes $60 (Orig. $110)
- Kenneth Cole Check Slim Fit Sport Coat $120 (Orig. $400)
- Tommy Hilfiger Black Quilted Jacket $60 (Orig. $115)
- Perry Ellis Premium Black Slim Fit Suit $180 (Orig. $500)
- Joseph Abboud Twill Modern Fit Topcoat $200 (Orig. $500)
- Cole Haan Grand.ØS Gray Slim Fit Suit $180 (Orig. $700)
- Cole Haan Feathercraft Light Gray Derbys $120 (Orig. $180)
- Tommy Hilfiger Microtwill Casual Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
