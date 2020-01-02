Control your garage door with this Alexa-enabled opener for $28.50 (Reg. $49)

Jan. 2nd 2020

0
Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $28.55 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $49, today’s offer is good for an over $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. On top of that, IFTTT support enters as well for setting automations and connecting with your other smart home gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 935 customers. More details below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener!  Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

