Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design, now $200 in all colors ($50 off)

Amazon offers Apple’s Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $199.95 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

