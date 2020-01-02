Connect a console to your Mac with Elgato’s 4K + HDR10-ready HD60 S+ at $170

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This Elgato capture card makes it a cinch to start streaming gameplay from any modern console. It supports 4K60 HDR10 passthrough, which means you can use a Mac as a monitor for console gaming, allowing you to significantly simplify your setup. When it comes to capturing content, you’ll be able to record 1080p at 60FPS and 4K at 30. It’s powered using USB-C, making it a forward-thinking solution. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If 4K is not a necessity, you can shave another $55 off today’s expense by opting for Elgato’s HD60 S at $115. Outside the loss of 4K60 HDR10 passthrough and 4K30 capture capabilities, this model is pretty much identical.

No matter which model you land on, be sure to give our handy streaming guide a look to learn all about using these capture cards.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ features:

Broadcast your skills with this Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player. Zero-lag pass-through lets you play games in up to 4K resolution while capturing and streaming gameplay videos in Full HD. This Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player connects easily to computers and consoles via HDMI and includes a variety of tools for adding effects and improving the quality of your stream.

