This aluminum 4TB USB-C External HDD resists water, bending, more: $94 ($30 off)

Amazon is offering the Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive for $93.78 shipped. That’s $30 or so off the typical rate there and is within a mere $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Thanks to its IP68 rating, owners of this Type-C external hard drive will yield impressive water and dust-proof capabilities. With a pressure-resistant aluminum case, it’ll also be well-protected against bending, squishing, and the like. Cables are included for both USB Type-C and A, making it a great fit for no matter which device you want to connect it to. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to bolster the capacity of a drone, Nintendo Switch, or camera with SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra microSD Card at $27. I have this microSD card and have experienced zero issues with reliability.

Since we’re on the topic of tech accessories, you may want to have a look at the Twelve South New Year’s sale. You’ll find a wide variety of Mac, iPad, and iPhone add-ons. Head over to see our top picks.

Silicon Power 4TB USB-C HDD features:

Comes with a Type C cables (USB Type A to Type C)

Military-grade shockproof protection

Meet IP68 waterproof/ dustproof standard

Pressure-resistant with aluminum casing

Cable storage design for simple cable carrying

