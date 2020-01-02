Sauder’s North Ave. Sofa Table is a great desk for cozy spaces: $46 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Sofa Table for $46 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $17 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $8. While this piece of furniture is advertised as a sofa table, there’s no reason it can’t be used for other purposes. It measures 41.50 x 11.50 x 28.03-inches, making it wide enough to uphold every modern MacBook or iPad, yielding a small desk that could be great for cozy spaces. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sauder North Avenue Sofa Table features:

Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home

Perfect for behind the sofa or in your entryway

Display your favorite photos, collectibles, and more

