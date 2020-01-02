Ring + Amazon Key work with Schlage’s Encode Smart Deadbolt: $124.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt for $124.50 shipped. That’s a steep 50% off retail and beats the lowest price we have tracked by more than $55. This lock launched less than a year ago and has helped pave the way towards hub-less smart deadbolts. It works with Key by Amazon and also integrates with Ring. Both Alexa and Assistant are supported, helping ensure you can more comfortably switch ecosystems if the need or desire arises. Users can manage up to 100 unique access codes via the Schlage Home or Key by Amazon app, allowing you to give trusted family and friends their own way in. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t need all the frills mentioned above? Have a look at Kwikset’s SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt for $67. It cuts spending nearly in half, but does shed smart home functionality. You’ll still be able to gain access using a code, which is what I do 99% of the time at home anyway.

While you’re at it, why not use some of today’s savings to add Alexa-control to your garage door with this $28.50 offering from Meross. Typically fetching around $49, this deal makes now a great time to buy.

Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt features:

Built in Wi-Fi allows you to lock/unlock from anywhere no additional accessories required. Pair with the Schlage Home app or Key app to create and manage up to 100 access codes for trusted friends and family for recurring, temporary or permanent access

