Target offers 30% off Champion apparel for the entire family from $8

Target offers 30% off Champion apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Tech Fleece Jogger Pants are on sale for $21 and originally were priced at $30. These on-trend pants are great for lounging or workouts. They are available in four color options and have a brushed fleece interior for added warmth. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Target customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Target.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Fleece Sweatshirt Full Zip $17 (Orig. $25)
- Elevated Tech Fleece Full Zip Sweatshirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- Authentic Fleece Sweatpants Jogger Pants $17 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Fleece Joggers $21 (Orig. $30)
- Warm Running Quarter Zip Pullover $24 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the French Terry Tunic Pullover is another standout and it’s on sale for $17. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $25. This style will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike and its breathable fabric will help to keep you cool throughout the day.
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid-Rise French Terry Pants $16 (Orig. $23)
- Luxe Fleece Full Zip Track Jacket $21 (Orig. $30)
- Training High-Waisted Leggings $21 (Orig. $30)
- French Terry Tunic Pullover $17 (Orig. $25)
- Cozy Mid-Rise Jogger Pants $17 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
