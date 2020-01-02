Target offers 30% off Champion apparel for the entire family from $8

Target offers 30% off Champion apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Tech Fleece Jogger Pants are on sale for $21 and originally were priced at $30. These on-trend pants are great for lounging or workouts. They are available in four color options and have a brushed fleece interior for added warmth. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Target customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Target.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the French Terry Tunic Pullover is another standout and it’s on sale for $17. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $25. This style will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike and its breathable fabric will help to keep you cool throughout the day.

Our top picks for women include:

