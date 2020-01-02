Twelve South New Year’s sale: MacBook accessories, iPhone chargers, more

Amazon has a number of discounts on Twelve South products this morning, headlined by the BookArc for MacBooks at $46.49 shipped. It regularly sells for $60 with today’s deal matching our previous mentions and is the best price out there by roughly $10. Twelve South’s stylish MacBook dock delivers a matching silver or space gray design made of aluminum. It’s particularly ideal for clamshell mode setups where having a dependable MacBook dock is essential. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional Twelve South deals.

Another standout is the Twelve South HiRise Wireless Qi Charger for $64.99. It typically goes for $80 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked in recent months. The latest HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods and other technology. We liked it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Other notable deals include:

Twelve South BookArc features:

Connect a widescreen external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + Mouse, then your notebook becomes a desktop luxury dock. Apple calls this feature “closed-clamshell mode.”

Integrated cable catch design keeps your connections handy and accessible, while keeping them from falling when disconnected

Elevates your MacBook away from spills for a cleaner, less cluttered workspace

