Here’s a $60 Under Armour gift card for $50 + more from $20

PayPal is now offering $60 in Under Armour gift cards for $50. You’ll receive free digital shipping with your purchase too. As usual, that’s about 16% off and a great way to score even deeper deals. The sports-focused brand happens to be offering some huge deals on its official site right now that get even more enticing with some discounted credit in your pocket. You can get all the details on that sale right here and directly on the Under Armor site. More details and gift card offers below.

More specifically, the ongoing Under Armour sale is offering up to 40% off thousands of items right now. All of which will get even more affordable with the gift card offer above. But act fast as the Under Armor event will close down any day now and you’ll get stuck waiting for the next big sale.

Groupon is also offering $25 in Domino’s Pizza gift cards for $20 right now. That’s up to 20% off your next purchase either in-store or online. This deal is matching the most readily available offers we saw over the 2019 holidays.

Protect and treat this card like cash: This card was issued as a gift or as a merchandise credit. This card is redeemable for merchandise purchases at any Under Armour store location in the U.S., online at underarmour.com, or by phone at 1.888.7ARMOUR for catalog orders.

