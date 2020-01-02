Manicure trees at 45% off with WORX’s Electric Pole + Chainsaw Combo, now $40

- Jan. 2nd 2020 3:18 pm ET

$40
0
Amazon is offering the WORX 10-inch 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw + Chainsaw (WG309) for $40.13 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed 1-3 weeks. Select customers are able to find it at Lowe’s for $39.99 with free in-store pickup. Today’s deal is over 45% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $10. I don’t know about you, but when Spring rolls around I always find some trees that could use a trimming. This tool aims to make this sort of project easy to knock out, which is sure to lead to a better-looking yard. Oh, and it happens to be Amazon’s #1 best-selling power pole saw. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve used a chainsaw before, you know that keeping everything oiled makes the job much easier. For this reason I recommend picking up a quart of Oregon Chainsaw Bar and Chain Oil for $9. This should increase the longevity of both the blade and the tool itself.

Oh, and don’t miss out on CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 224-piece Mechanics Tool Kit at a new low of $99. Regularly $239, today’s offer is an impressive one. With this kit you’ll be ready to crank out all sorts of vehicle-related repairs and upgrades.

WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw + Chainsaw features:

  • Patented auto tension chain system for extended bar & chain life
  • Powerful 8 Amp Motor offers a consistent Performance; Oil Tank Capacity 120 milliliter
  • Rotatable working handle for sasy pruning; Chain links: 40
  • 8 foot extension pole with tool less installation

Best Home Goods Deals

Lowe's
