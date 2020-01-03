Get in shape for 2020 with a BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 at $99 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 for $99.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $199 at Amazon and elsewhere, this portable home gym setup is now about 50% or $99 off the going rate. Today’s offer is $18 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This full body workout system will help you meet your New Year’s fitness resolutions no matter where you might find yourself. It features resistance bands, a door anchor, and the base platform that allows for everything from dumbbell-style workouts to squat simulation without dragging yourself to the gym. It is also rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the portable lead deal seems like overkill for you, or you just need a more basic setup for workouts at home, a simple resistance band set should do the trick. This highly-rated option for Black Mountain sells for $17 and includes five 48-inch bands of varying strengths.

Not only are we tracking loads of yoga gear and accessories at Amazon today from just $7.50 Prime shipped, but there are plenty of apparel deals to refresh your gym clothes too. Joe’s New Balance has hundreds of styles under $45 right now while Finish Line’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. But those are just a couple of the fitness-related apparel deals we are tracking right now.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere… with the Portable Gym you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!