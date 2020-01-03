Load up on yoga essentials from $7.50 in today’s Gold Box

- Jan. 3rd 2020 8:08 am ET

$7.50+
0
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering fitness, yoga, and wellness products from $7.35. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 68- x 24-inch Yoga Mat in various colors for $18.74. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This “lightweight and thick” yoga mat is designed to be durable and last throughout various workouts. It also has a non-slip texture, which if you know anything about yoga, this is a key component to ensure safety and performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 100 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals or jump into the entire sale right here.

Another standout is the Gaiam Yoga Block and Strap Combo Set in various colors from $9.94. You’d typically pay $15 with today’s deal being within $1 of the all-time low price. This is a perfect pair with our featured deal mentioned above, ensuring that your next yoga class has all the essentials for a great workout. Designed to “provide the stability and balance needed in your practice to help with optimal alignment”, these blocks are an easy buy if you’re serious about taking yoga classes in 2020. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll find even more at-home workout essentials, energy snacks, and more in today’s Gold Box starting at $7.35.

Gaiam Yoga Mat features:

These durable, yet lightweight exercise yoga mats provide additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine. Yoga mat features a textured sticky non-slip surface for excellent traction and superior grip and a stylish design to keep you motivated and focused. Yoga mat purchase includes a free bonus downloadable yoga workout to help get you started.

Gaiam

