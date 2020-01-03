Take up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 5 as near-holiday pricing returns

- Jan. 3rd 2020 7:01 am ET

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $70 off high-end GPS + Cellular models. Entry-level GPS configurations are up to $30 off. Browse through the entire selection of each to see everything on sale. As a comparison, today’s deal is within $10 of the best we saw at Amazon over the holidays and retailers like Best Buy are charging full price. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

