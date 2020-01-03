Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Ultra Add-on 4K Smart Security Camera for $202.07 shipped. Usually retailing for $300, it just dropped from $270 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $256 right now. Featuring 4K recording capabilities, Arlo’s Ultra series camera rocks a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design that’s built to battle the elements. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Adding this camera into your existing Arlo kit will allow you to monitor yet another room in your home, or surveil another part of your property. Rated 3.8/5 stars and we found it to be “a much more polished offering than any of its predecessors” in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you’re not already invested in Arlo’s Ultra security cameras, there isn’t too much to get excited about with today’s lead deal. Though if you still want to enjoy many of the Arlo perks, like free seven-day rolling cloud storage, consider opting for the Pro Camera System at $129. This option ditches the 4K capabilities, but will have you on your way towards keeping an eye on property.

In terms of other ways to boost your smart home’s security, today we also spotted a discount on the SimpliSafe Shield System, which is currently down to $215 (Reg. $350).

Arlo Ultra 4K Smart Security Camera features:

Monitor activity around your house and deter potential burglars with this Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera add-on. Color night vision provides a clear picture even after dark, and the 180-degree angle ensures a wider viewing area. This Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera add-on features two-way audio, so you can communicate with family members while you’re away from home.

