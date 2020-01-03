SimpliSafe Shield Security System drops to $215 for one-day only (Reg. $350)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 7:26 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for $214.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it usually sells for at least $350. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked to date. Those looking to build out a home security system will want to check out this SimpliSafe bundle. It features the base station, one key fob, two motion sensors, six entry sensors and a keypad. Ideal for dabbling in home security without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a simpler, and lower-cost approach, go with a pair of door sensors instead. This two-pack from GE is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibles, so you’ll be certain to be aware of any activity.

SimpliSafe Shield features:

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection.

