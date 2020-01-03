Bonobos New Year Sale offers extra 40% off clearance items from just $17

Bonobos updates your wardrobe during its New Year’s Sale offering an extra 40% off clearnace items with promo code GOTCHA at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look the men’s Stretch Washed Chinos that are on sale for $47 and originally were priced at $98. You can choose from an array of color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. Style these pants with t-shirts, polos, dress shirts, flannels, and more. Better yet, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort and also have a straight hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Bonobos customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stretch Washed Chinos $47 (Orig. $98)
- Travel Jeans $47 (Orig. $98)
- Washed Button Down Shirt $29 (Orig. $78)
- Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater $41 (Orig. $88)
- Lightweight Waffle Henley $29 (Orig. $68)
- Flannel Shirt $29 (Orig. $98)
- Marled Jersey Button-Down $29 (Orig. $68)
- Soft Everyday Long Sleeve Tee $17 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
