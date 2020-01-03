Bonobos New Year Sale offers extra 40% off clearance items from just $17

- Jan. 3rd 2020 3:17 pm ET

Bonobos updates your wardrobe during its New Year’s Sale offering an extra 40% off clearnace items with promo code GOTCHA at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look the men’s Stretch Washed Chinos that are on sale for $47 and originally were priced at $98. You can choose from an array of color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. Style these pants with t-shirts, polos, dress shirts, flannels, and more. Better yet, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort and also have a straight hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Bonobos customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

